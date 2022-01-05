LAWRENCEBURG — In the final minutes of the Anderson County-Franklin County girls basketball game Wednesday, the Anderson student section started chanting, “Just like state.”
Not quite.
The result was the same, with Anderson getting the win, but unlike April’s state tournament matchup where the Lady Bearcats seized control in the first half, Wednesday’s outcome wasn’t decided until the final seconds.
“We just battled,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said after his team fell 52-46 at Anderson County. “I was proud of how we played and how we tried to really absorb the scouting report and do the little things that it takes to be in a game like this on the road in a very, very tough place to play.”
In the latest Associated Press poll, Anderson County is ranked fourth in the state and Franklin County is ranked seventh.
FCHS (11-3) led 12-8 after the first quarter Wednesday and was ahead 17-15 halfway through the second quarter.
The Lady Bearcats (13-2) closed out the half on a 12-5 run to lead 27-22 at halftime.
Anderson was ahead 31-26 with 5:18 left in the third quarter, but a seven-point run gave FCHS a 33-31 lead, and the game was tied 36-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Trailing 46-41 with a minute left in the game, Franklin County pulled within two points on a 3-pointer by Rachel Shropshire, her second of the game.
In the final 35 seconds the Lady Bearcats went 6-for-8 on free throws, got an offensive rebound after a missed foul shot and forced a Franklin County turnover.
“I thought our kids had to overcome several obstacles to stay in the game and I felt they did that,” Thacker said. “They really didn’t let Patience (Laster) play very long tonight.”
Laster, saddled with foul trouble, finished with three points and two rebounds.
Nevaeh Carter led FCHS with 14 points, and Jazmin Chambers was in double figures with 10.
Carter also had five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
“I was really proud of how Rachel stepped up and made some shots,” Thacker said. “I felt like Leia (Hogan) came in and handled the ball some when they were really trying to take Nevaeh away from us.
“We just played with some grit, and we’re going to have to do that against the better teams, especially on the road where they’re going to make it very hard for you to win.”
Lainey Johnson, who went 5-for-7 on 3-point attempts, was Anderson’s leading scorer with 17 points. Jacie Chesser had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Kentucky signee and Miss Basketball favorite Amiya Jenkins had 11 points.
“I told the team I was super proud of their effort,” Thacker said. “I was super proud of their concentration for 32 minutes. We got down seven and we really could have folded the tent right there right before halftime, and I felt like our kids just refused to go away.”
FCHS is scheduled to play at Western Hills in a district matchup Friday at 6 p.m.
FRANKLIN CO. (46) — Nevaeh Carter 14, Cameryn Ridderikhoff 8, Rachel Shropshire 9, Jazmin Chambers 10, Patience Laster 3, Jhaven Meade 2.
ANDERSON CO. (52) — Jacie Chesser 15, Jenna Satterly 7, Paige Serafini 2, Amiya Jenkins 11, Lainey Johnson 17.
