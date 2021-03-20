Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County's girls basketball team will begin defending its 11th Region title Monday when it hosts Madison Central in the opening round of the regional tournament.

District winners are hosting district runners-up in the first round of the tournament. All first-round games will be played Monday at 7 p.m.

FCHS (14-5) won its eighth consecutive 41st District title Friday. Madison Central (11-14) was runner-up in the 44th District.

FCHS is playing in the bottom half of the bracket, and the other first-round game in the bottom half is Tates Creek (7-11), winner of the 43rd District, against 42nd District runner-up Frederick Douglass (10-13).

The top-half bracket games Monday are Madison Southern (17-6), winner of the 44th District, versus 41st District runner-up Great Crossing (11-7), and 42nd District champion Scott County (10-8) taking on Lafayette (14-6), runner-up of the 43rd District.

The semifinals will be Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky University with the top-half bracket winners playing at 5:30 p.m. and the lower-half bracket winners squaring off at 8:15 p.m.

The championship game will be played at EKU Saturday at 2 p.m.

