Bullitt East’s girls basketball team started fast, Franklin County responded, and the Lady Flyers took a 75-61 win Tuesday at FCHS.

Tuesday was Senior Night for the Lady Flyers, and coach Joey Thacker started his five seniors.

021523.GBall-FC Frazee-Bullitt East_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Juliana Frazee, center, looks to shoot after grabbing an offensive rebound against Bullitt East Tuesday at FCHS. Frazee had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds in FCHS' 75-61 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
021523.GBall-FC Chambers-Bullitt East-Johnston_ly.jpg

Bullitt East's Mollie Johnston reaches across Franklin County's Jazmin Chambers as she tries to knock the ball loose during the first half Tuesday at FCHS. Chambers scored 15 points in the Lady Flyers' 75-61 win. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

