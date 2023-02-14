Bullitt East’s girls basketball team started fast, Franklin County responded, and the Lady Flyers took a 75-61 win Tuesday at FCHS.
Tuesday was Senior Night for the Lady Flyers, and coach Joey Thacker started his five seniors.
“We knew when we started — we’re basically starting five forwards — that they were going to get after us to begin the game because they started a small lineup and we didn’t have a point guard in the starting lineup,” he said.
“But I thought our seniors went out and played well enough defensively in the half-court. We just had too many live ball turnovers that led to their early lead.”
Bullitt East led 13-4 with 2:53 left in the first quarter, but the Lady Chargers’ lead was just two, 16-14, at the end of the period.
“I’m usually not the point guard,” FCHS senior Jazmin Chambers said, “but when we got our point guard in we were able to run plays and set up stuff.”
FCHS’ Rachel Shropshire hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter, giving the Lady Flyers their first lead at 17-16.
Lilly Reid scored on a layup 24 seconds later, putting Bullitt East ahead 18-17. It was the last lead the Lady Chargers would have.
A second 3 from Shropshire put FCHS up 20-18 and started a 12-0 run. Franklin County led 34-23 at halftime.
“Once we got settled, we scored a couple times in transition,” Thacker said. “Rachel hit a couple big 3s and got us back to where it was comfortable for us to go through our regular rotation.”
Bullitt East cut into the FCHS lead in the third quarter, getting as close as five points. Franklin County was ahead 50-43 going into the fourth quarter.
“We got off to a rocky start in the third quarter from a ball-handling perspective,” Thacker said, “but they were pressing us on misses, and that’s not something we necessarily have worked a ton on that we’ll have to go over.”
Bullitt East didn’t get closer than seven points in the fourth quarter.
“It was slowing the ball down and running set plays to get the ball in the basket,” Chambers said.
The Lady Flyers’ largest lead in the fourth quarter was 17 points.
“As long as we shoot the ball halfway decent, we can put some spurts together and hopefully in the midst of all that we get some points from our defense, which we did,” Thacker said. “The combination of those two things together make us a little more efficient.”
Shropshire went 3-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with a team-high 16 points. Juliana Frazee had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Also in double figures for FCHS were Chambers with 15 points, Leia Hogan with 14, and Logan Kennedy with 11.
Bullitt East (19-8), runner-up in last year’s state tournament, was missing two players because of injuries. The game was stopped briefly in the fourth quarter to recognize Reid going over 1,000 points for her career.
FCHS recognized its five seniors prior to the varsity game. This year’s seniors are Chambers, Jhaven Meade, Jaden Oldham, Anna Dooley and Hannah Hazelett.
“I’m proud of our seniors and what they give us,” Thacker said. “I thought it was a great night to celebrate them and an absolute fantastic bunch of kids that’s graduating this year.
“Really, really pleased with how they’ve shown the correct type of leadership. You always want your senior class to be leaders in the hallway in the school and also on the basketball team, and we certainly have that.”
FCHS (23-6) closes out the regular season at home Friday against Dixie Heights.
BULLITT EAST (61) — Madeline Curtsinger 2, Anna Tinelli 9, Carli Bryant 16, Anna Rodgers 12, Aubrey Packer 2, Lilly Reid 16, Mollie Johnston 4.
FRANKLIN CO. (75) — Charlize Kennedy 2, Leia Hogan 14, Jazmin Chambers 15, Rachel Shropshire 16, Logan Kennedy 11, Juliana Frazee 11, Jhaven Meade 6.
