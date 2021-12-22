Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

After taking a 41-30 halftime lead, Franklin County’s girls basketball team withstood a second-half rally by Russell to win 67-64 Wednesday in the Queen of the Commonwealth at Bullitt East.

Wednesday was the final day of the tournament.

Jazmin Chambers led FCHS with 24 points, followed by Patience Laster with 19 points and Cameryn Ridderikhoff with 11.

Rounding out the scoring were Nevaeh Carter with eight points and Dorothy Gorman with five.

Laster had a team-high 12 rebounds, and Carter had nine assists.

FCHS (11-1) doesn’t play again until Jan. 3 when it travels to Southwestern.

