Franklin County’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 25-9 lead over Collins after the first quarter, and the Lady Flyers stayed in control the rest of the way, winning 87-36 Thursday in Shelbyville.

The Lady Flyers had 12 players score, led by Nevaeh Carter with 13 points and Patience Laster with 12.

Carter had four assists and four steals, and Laster had seven rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring for FCHS were Rachel Shropshire and Dorothy Gorman with nine points each, Leia Hogan, Juliana Frazee and Jhaven Meade with eight points each, Anna Dooley with six, Cameryn Ridderikhoff with five, Jaden Oldham with four, Lauren Meadows with three and Bria Wilson with two points.

Ridderikhoff had four assists, and Shropshire and Gorman each grabbed six rebounds.

Franklin County (8-0) begins play in the Queen of the Commonwealth at Bullitt East Sunday with a 7:15 p.m. game against McCracken County.

