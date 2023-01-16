Franklin County’s girls basketball team jumped out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 65-49 win over North Oldham Saturday at FCHS.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The Lady Flyers led 33-13 at halftime and 51-18 going into the fourth quarter.

