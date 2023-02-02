Franklin County’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 31-6 lead after the first quarter and rolled to a 61-17 victory over Dunbar Wednesday in Lexington.

FCHS’ Rachel Shropshire went 4-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with a team-high 18 points. Also in double figures was Jazmin Chambers with 10 points.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription