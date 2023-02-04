Franklin County’s girls basketball team kept its district record unblemished, beating Frankfort 64-19 Friday at Kentucky State’s Exum Center.

The Lady Flyers improved to 5-0 in the district with one regular-season district game remaining Thursday at Great Crossing.

Frankfort's Charlianne Robinson tries to dribble between the defensive pressure of Franklin County's Madison Jackson, left, and Leia Hogan (5) during Friday's game at Kentucky State's Exum Center. FCHS won 64-19. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

