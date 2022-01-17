Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

With the game tied 27-27 at halftime, Franklin County’s girls basketball team outscored North Oldham 20-6 in the third quarter on its way to a 64-56 win Saturday in Goshen.

Jhaven Meade scored 15 points to lead FCHS, and Leia Hogan and Nevaeh Carter both scored 12 points.

Carter, Juliana Frazee and Meade all had six rebounds. Carter had five assists, and Hogan had four steals.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Flyers were Patience Laster with nine points, Jazmin Chambers with eight, Frazee with six and Dorothy Gorman with two points.

FCHS (13-4) plays at home Tuesday against Berea (15-1).

