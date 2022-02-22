Franklin County's Nevaeh Carter (5) heads downcourt after a steal during Tuesday's 41st District tournament game against Western Hills at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. FCHS won 77-17. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Lauren MGaughey (0) drives to the basket against Franklin County's Jazmin Chambers and Juliana Frazee (33) Tuesday in the 41st District tournament at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. FCHS won 77-17. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s quest for a ninth straight 41st District tournament title in girls basketball began Tuesday with a 77-17 win over Western Hills at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
The victory puts the Lady Flyers in Friday’s championship game against the winner of Wednesday’s Frankfort-Great Crossing game.
Tuesday’s game was tied at 2-2 less than a minute after it started, but when the first quarter ended FCHS led 20-4, and the score was 41-4 at halftime.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a David vs. Goliath situation,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said. “We changed our offense last night. We wanted to mix things up, and I thought in the first quarter we played pretty good offense.
“We were moving the ball, but we couldn’t get a shot to fall.”
FCHS led 60-8 after the third quarter.
“We got out to a quick start and did what we needed to do,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “I’m proud of our young kids. We preach to them all the time to stay ready, and tonight they were ready. They played hard, shared the ball and rebounded well.”
Thacker used 16 players in the game, and no one played more than 17 minutes.
Patience Laster led FCHS with 14 points, and Nevaeh Carter scored 13.
Laster, a senior post player, sat out five of the Lady Flyers’ final six regular-season games with an injury, and she played just five minutes in the other game, FCHS’ last regular-season home contest on Feb. 16.
“It was good to see her out there tonight,” Thacker said. “It was a chance to get her legs back under her. She had a couple good days of practice, and it’s good for her to get some game conditioning.”
Sakota Wilder was Western Hills’ leading scorer with eight points.
WHHS (8-20) doesn’t have any seniors on this year’s team.
“We’re young, and we’re only going to get better,” Muravchick said. “I’m super excited for the future.”
WESTERN HILLS (17) — Lauren McGaughey 4, Sakota Wilder 8, Denise Waddell 3, Christina Ayers 2.
FRANKLIN CO. (77) — Leia Hogan 3, Nevaeh Carter 13, Cameryn Ridderikhoff 3, Rachel Shropshire 7, Alex Newton 9, Jazmin Chambers 8, Hannah Hazelett 3, Logan Kennedy 5, Juliana Frazee 4, Patience Laster 14, Jaden Oldham 2, Jhaven Meade 6.
(0) comments
