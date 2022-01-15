Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls basketball team broke a three-game losing streak with a 68-47 win over Madison Central Friday at FCHS.

Patience Laster and Nevaeh Carter both had double-doubles for FCHS. Laster finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Carter had 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also had eight assists.

Lauren Meadows hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points, and Jazmin Chambers scored 11 points.

Rounding out the scoring were Jhaven Meade with eight points, Rachel Shropshire with six, Juliana Frazee with four, Dorothy Gorman with three and Leia Hogan with one point.

Meade had 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, and Laster blocked four shots.

FCHS (12-4) plays at North Oldham Saturday, and the Lady Flyers host 14-1 Berea Tuesday.

