Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The final regular-season game for Franklin County’s girls basketball team was a 65-57 win over Dixie Heights Friday in Edgewood.

Nevaeh Carter scored a game-high 27 points for FCHS, and she also had four assists and three steals.

Juliana Frazee had 12 points, followed by Jhaven Meade with eight points, Cameryn Ridderikhoff and Leia Hogan with six points each, Jazmin Chambers with four, and Dorothy Gorman with two points.

Chambers and Meade both had nine rebounds, and Gorman had three assists.

The Lady Flyers plays Western Hills in the first round of the 41st District tournament Tuesday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription