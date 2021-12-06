Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Trailing 39-35 after three quarters, Franklin County’s girls basketball team defeated Meade County 52-51 Saturday in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro.

Patience Laster scored a team-high 17 points for FCHS and grabbed nine rebounds.

Nevaeh Carter finished with eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists, followed by Cameryn Ridderikhoff with seven points, Dorothy Gorman with six, Jhaven Meade with four, Lauren Meadows and Alex Newton with three points each, and Jazmin Chambers and Juliana Frazee with two points apiece.

Franklin County shot 45% from the field.

FCHS opened the Classic with a 55-32 win over Webster County Friday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Carter led FCHS with 17 points. She also had six rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Laster finished with eight points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Rounding out the scoring were Gorman with nine points, Chambers and Meade with seven points each, Rachel Shropshire, Frazee and Jaden Oldham with two points each, and Ridderikhoff with one point.

Frazee had eight rebounds, and Shropshire had four assists.

FCHS (3-0) plays in the Toyota Classic in Georgetown this week starting on Wednesday.

