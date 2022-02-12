Franklin County’s girls basketball team completed regular-season district play unbeaten after defeating Frankfort 59-25 Friday at FCHS.

The Lady Flyers went 7-0 in the district and are now 20-5 overall.

Franklin County led 5-2 with 6:45 left in the first quarter, but it outscored Frankfort 18-4 the rest of the quarter to lead 23-6 when it ended.

By halftime the Lady Flyers were ahead 47-12, and the second half was played with a running clock.

FCHS’ Nevaeh Carter finished with a game-high 19 points, and she had seven assists and six steals.

Jamya Chenault led FHS with 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Franklin County shot 42.6% from the field.

FCHS plays George Rogers Clark in the Bluegrass Orthopaedics/Penn Station Classic at Franklin County.

Frankfort (12-11, 3-4) plays at North Bullitt Tuesday.

FRANKFORT (25) — Rhealee Ellis 7, Kendall Cook 4, Jamya Chenault 14.

FRANKLIN CO. (59) — Leia Hogan 2, Nevaeh Carter 19, Cameryn Ridderikhoff 2, Rachel Shropshire 2, Alex Newton 2, Jazmin Chambers 9, Dorothy Gorman 6, Logan Kennedy 2, Madison Jackson 2, Juliana Frazee 2, Gracie Thacker 2, Jhaven Meade 9.

