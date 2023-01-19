After the first quarter Thursday, Franklin County’s girls basketball team trailed Anderson County 10-4.
At halftime Anderson led 18-16, and the Lady Flyers had some things to talk about during the break.
“We talked about defending better,” FCHS junior Rachel Shropshire said. “We talked about how we have to execute plays and stuff, and how we needed to work as a team.”
Message received.
Franklin County held Anderson to nine points in the second half as it posted a 46-27 win at home.
“We looked like our old teams that just smothered people,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “The last few days we focused on getting ready for them.”
The Lady Flyers scored four points less than a minute and a half into the game, but they didn’t score the rest of the quarter as Anderson took a 10-4 lead at the end of the first period.
When Anderson’s Lainey Johnson hit a 3-pointer the Lady Bearcats led 13-4, but FCHS scored the next nine points to tie the game.
Anderson responded with a five-point run for an 18-13 advantage, but Shropshire scored the last three points of the half to cut the Lady Bearcats’ lead to two, 18-16 at halftime.
The second half was all Franklin County.
The Lady Flyers scored the first 12 points of the third quarter, including six on two 3-pointers by Shropshire.
An Anderson free throw broke FCHS’ scoring run, but Franklin County responded with six straight points and led 34-22 at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter was more of the same with the Lady Bearcats not able to get closer than 11 points in the final eight minutes.
Shropshire led FCHS with 15 points. She also had seven rebounds and three assists. Logan Kennedy was in double figures with 10 points. She had eight rebounds and five assists, and Shropshire and Kennedy both had two blocked shots. Teammate Jhaven Meade finished with eight rebounds.
Johnson, who was averaging 23 points per game coming into Thursday’s contest, was Anderson’s top scorer with 13 points.
“She’s put up a lot of points on everyone they’ve played,” Thacker said of Johnson. “We lost her a few times in the first half, but in the second half we lost her only one time.
“And we made some shots. When you make shots your defense gets better. It’s amazing how that works.”
Thursday’s loss was just the second this season for the Lady Bearcats, whose record is now 18-2.
Franklin County, 15-4, plays at home Friday against Frankfort at 6 p.m.
“I’m proud of them,” Thacker said. “They looked like they listened and paid attention. They haven’t always been the most coachable group, but we talked about this game. We haven’t beaten this team in three years, and they responded.”
ANDERSON CO. (27) — Jenna Satterly 1, Claire Cooper 5, Jenna Beasley 4, Lainey Johnson 13, Faith McGregor 1, Faith Hyatt 3.
FRANKLIN CO. (46) — Madison Jackson 9, Leia Hogan 2, Jazmin Chambers 2, Rachel Shropshire 15, Logan Kennedy 10, Juliana Frazee 2, Jhaven Meade 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.