Berea’s girls basketball team came into Tuesday’s game at Franklin County with the best record and highest RPI rating in the 11th Region.
The Lady Pirates left with a 5-46 loss, just their second of the season.
“We were pretty pumped,” FCHS senior guard Nevaeh Carter said. “Last year when we played them we kind of played around with them early. This year we wanted to get out.”
That’s just what the Lady Flyers did, outscoring Berea 17-4 in the first quarter.
“I give all that credit to her because when she’s going in a full-court transition type deal, she’s as good as there is out there,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said of Carter and his team's quick start. “Even in the second half she made it a point to try and give us another gear.
“There’s very few guards that are never really out of position with the ball in their hands, and she’s one of them.”
Franklin County led 26-15 at halftime, and Berea pulled within nine points at 32-23 on a 3-pointer by Alexis Newman with 5:27 left in the third quarter.
FCHS scored 10 straight points for a 42-23 advantage and led 46-32 when the quarter ended.
A 3-pointer by Mati Stepp and a free throw by Isis Rodgers cut Franklin County’s lead to nine, 53-44, with 3:34 left in the game, but FCHS responded with six points, all on free throws, to lead 59-44 with 22 seconds remaining.
“I wish we would have guarded the 3 a little bit better,” Thacker said. “So much hinges on whether or not they can make threes and if they miss threes, do you go get long rebounds, and we didn’t do a good job of that I felt like toward the end of the third quarter that allowed them to stay in the game.”
Patience Laster had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Flyers. Carter finished with 14 points, and Jazmin Chambers had 11.
FCHS shot 37.8% from the field, compared to 25% by Berea. The Lady Pirates made two more 3-point shots (7 for 24) than they did from 2-point range (5 for 24).
Stepp and Chesney Lovins both scored 11 points to lead Berea (15-2).
“I thought their kids battled,” Thacker said. “They’ve got a bunch of upperclassmen there that’s played for a long time and it showed, and that’s why we could never really push it out on them.”
FCHS has now won three straight games after suffering three straight losses.
Carter said the losing streak didn’t derail the Lady Flyers.
“We just knew we had to keep playing, keep pushing the ball, and see what would come of it,” she said.
The losses were to Southwestern (14-4), Anderson County (17-2) and Male (11-3).
“We know the losses that we take we’re trying to put ourselves in a position to get ready for when it counts, and our kids know how to bounce back,” Thacker said. “For us, it’s all about the effort and getting out of the gate with energy, and I felt like we did that tonight.”
Franklin County (14-4) is scheduled to play at Bryan Station Wednesday and Frankfort Friday.
BEREA (46) — Mati Stepp 11, Isis Rodgers 5, Maddy King 2, Abigail Beard 3, Chesney Lovins 11, Alexis Newman 8, Madison Howell 6.
FRANKLIN CO. (59) — Leia Hogan 5, Nevaeh Carter 14, Rachel Shropshire 6, Jazmin Chambers 11, Dorothy Gorman 2, Julianna Frazee 6, Patience Laster 15.
