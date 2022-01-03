Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls basketball team is hosting the Bluegrass Orthopaedics/Penn Station Classic Saturday.

There will be eight games, and admission will be $8 for the entire day.

Here is the schedule:

9:30 a.m. — Shelby County vs. Danville, 11 a.m. — Berea vs. North Oldham, 12:30 p.m. — Ryle vs. Christian Academy of Louisville, 2 p.m. — Nelson County vs. Belfry, 3:30 p.m. — Rockcastle County vs. Conner, 5 p.m. — Franklin County vs. Mercy, 6:30 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Russell, and 8 p.m. — South Laurel vs. Manual.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription