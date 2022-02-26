022622.GBall-FC Chambers_ly.JPG

Franklin County's Jazmin Chambers helps cut down the net after the Lady Flyers won the 41st District tournament Friday. FCHS will host Bryan Station Monday in the first round of the 11th Region tournament. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Franklin County’s girls basketball team begins its quest for a third straight 11th Region crown Monday when it hosts Bryan Station at 7 p.m.

FCHS (24-7) won the 41st District tournament Friday, and in the first round of the 11th Region tournament district winners host district runners-up.

Bryan Station (12-13) lost to Henry Clay 58-55 Friday in the 42nd District championship game.

The winner of the Franklin County-Bryan Station game will play in the semifinals Thursday at 8:15 p.m., and the championship game is Saturday at 5 p.m. The semifinals and final are being played at Eastern Kentucky University.

The other teams in the Lady Flyers’ half of the bracket are Madison Southern and Lexington Catholic, and their first-round game is Monday at Madison Southern.

In the top half of the bracket it’s Berea vs. Lafayette and Great Crossing vs. Henry Clay Monday in the first round. The winners of those two games will play in the semifinals Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

The winner of the 11th Region tournament will advance to the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament to be played March 9-12 at Rupp Arena.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription