Franklin County’s girls basketball team opens 11th Region tournament play Monday against a familiar opponent.

FCHS, winner of the 41st District, will host 42nd District runner-up Bryan Station (14-17) Monday at 7 p.m.

022523.FCHS girls basketball_Facebook.jpg

Members of the Franklin County girls basketball team hold up the number 10, signifying the 10th straight 41st District title they won Friday night. The Lady Flyers will host Bryan Station Monday in the first round of the 11th Region tournament. (Photo via Facebook)

