030922.GBall-FC team_ly.jpg

Franklin County girls basketball team players, coaches and support staff celebrate the Lady Flyers' 11th Region championship Saturday at Eastern Kentucky University's McBrayer Arena. FCHS will play Henderson County Wednesday in the first round of the state tournament at Rupp Arena. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

For Franklin County's girls basketball team, there's just one game, and that's Henderson County Wednesday in the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16.

The two teams meet Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the first round of the tournament at Rupp Arena.

“We have a bracket in our locker room on the board, and it’s always a two-team bracket, and it says the only game we want to win is the next one," FCHS coach Joey Thacker said Monday during a KHSAA Zoom conference. 

“When we post the district tournament, we post our game and that’s it. When we post the bracket of the regional tournament we post our game and that’s it."

The Lady Flyers' focus is now on Henderson County (24-4), the Second Region champion for the fourth year in a row.

The Lady Colonels have been to the state tournament nine out of the last 10 years and have won a total of 18 regional titles.

Jeff Haile is in his 36th year as Henderson County coach.

“It means a lot to our team," Haile said about the state tournament. "We’ve been the last few years, but each year is special for us. We have a couple of good seniors and some juniors who have been there before. We’re looking forward to another try at it.”

Henderson reached the semifinals last year, losing to eventual state runner-up Marshall County 50-33.

Franklin County (27-7) is headed to the state tournament for the third straight year and the sixth time in the past eight seasons. FCHS has won a total of seven regional championships.

“It’s been a fun bunch to coach," Thacker said. "We kind of have a good mixture between young and old, and I’m just proud they stayed the course. They watched some of our previous teams and how they went about things, and they’ve tried to model that.

"We’re excited to be back; it never gets old. I feel like our team is a team that’s looking forward to the experience, obviously. I think every kid does, and we’re excited to get there and throw it up.”

The Lady Colonels are led by juniors Jarie Thomas, who averages 14.6 points, and Graci Risley, who averages 13.6 points. Risley averages just over three 3-pointers per game and shoots 45.5% from beyond the arc.

“They have a variety of kids who can make plays," Thacker said of the Lady Colonels. "They have two kids who average nearly half the points they score. They have a lot of kids that can jump up and make shots. They get after you defensively, they have a variety of kids that shoot higher than 45% from the field and over 70% from the foul line.

"When you play someone like that, you’ve got to make sure you limit their second chance opportunities, because if they shoot that well the first time, they’re sure going to make it the second time if you let them go get it.”

Haile sees challenges Franklin County presents to his team.

“Day one is going to be tough," he said. "Franklin County is solid. Matchup wise, it’s not the greatest for us. They just have so much size all around. They’re big in every spot, and their guards are really quick. We have a couple quick guards, too, but we don’t have quite the size they have, especially the power they have with that size. That’s something we’re looking at right now.

"We’re going over film to figure out something we need to do defensively. We’re basically a man-to-man team, so this may be one time we have to adjust a little bit and play a little zone against that size. We’ve watched a lot of film getting our kids ready. We’ll have our hands full for sure.”

Senior post player Patience Laster leads FCHS in scoring with 11.7 points, followed closely by senior guard Nevaeh Carter with 11.3 points.

Henderson County played one state tournament team, McCracken County, during the regular season.

For Franklin County, five of its seven losses came against teams in the state tournament. The Lady Flyers posted a win against Third Region champion Meade County.

“Our schedule has been really, really good," Thacker said. "I just think our kids wanted to get back here and prove we could still be good enough, and so far they’ve done that. We’ll see how it goes.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription