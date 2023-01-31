Franklin County's girls basketball team lost to Male 70-57 Monday in Louisville.

The game was close through the first two quarters, with Male leading 12-11 after the first and 32-27 at halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored Franklin County 23-10 in the third quarter to gain some breathing room.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

