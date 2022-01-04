Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls basketball team suffered its second loss of the season Monday, dropping a 54-40 decision at Southwestern.

Southwestern (12-4) led 16-15 after the first half and 25-24 at halftime. In the second half the Warriors outscored FCHS 29-16.

Patience Laster led the Lady Flyers with 12 points and nine rebounds. Also scoring for FCHS were Leia Hogan with seven points, Nevaeh Carter, Jhaven Meade and Dorothy Gorman with four points each, and Cameryn Ridderikhoff, Jazmin Chambers and Juliana Frazee with three points each.

Carter also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

FCHS (11-2) plays its next game Wednesday at Anderson County at 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription