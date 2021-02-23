Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls basketball team fell behind early and lost to Bullitt East 62-39 Monday at FCHS.

Bullitt East, ranked 10th in the state in the Associated Press poll, led 15-8 after the first quarter and 30-15 at halftime.

The Lady Chargers’ lead was 43-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Brooklynn Miles led FCHS in scoring with 18 points and rebounds with five. Patience Laster scored 12 points for the Lady Flyers, followed by Amelia “Moe” Wells with four points, Alijah Starks with three and Juliana Frazee with two points.

Wells had a team-high six assists.

Gracie Merkle led Bullitt East (11-2) with 28 points and 19 rebounds.

Franklin County (8-3) plays at Elizabethtown Thursday.

