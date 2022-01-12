Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls basketball team lost to Male 51-44 Tuesday at FCHS.

Male (9-2) led 25-14 at halftime and 31-23 after three quarters.

FCHS’ Patience Laster recorded a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Jazmin Chambers led the Lady Flyers in scoring with 11 points, and Cameryn Ridderikhoff was in double figures with 10 points.

Nevaeh Carter finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Also scoring for FCHS were Juliana Frazee with four points and Leia Hogan with one.

Franklin County shot 32.7% from the field and 44.4% (8 for 18) from the foul line.

FCHS (11-4) hosts Madison Central Friday at 7:30 p.m.

