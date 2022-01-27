Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls basketball team lost to Manual 53-46 Wednesday in the first round of the LIT at Valley High School in Louisville.

Manual led 16-10 after the first quarter and 33-20 at halftime.

Nevaeh Carter led FCHS with 12 points. She also had five rebounds, three assists and six steals.

Also scoring for the Lady Flyers were Patience Laster with eight points, Jazmin Chambers with seven, Juliana Frazee with six, Cameryn Ridderikhoff with five, Dorothy Gorman with four, and Leia Hogan and Jhaven Meade with two points each.

Frazee had five rebounds to tie Carter for the most rebounds on the team.

FCHS (16-5) plays at Eastern Saturday at 6 p.m. in the consolation bracket of the LIT.

