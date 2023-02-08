Franklin County’s girls basketball team dropped a one-point decision, 52-51, to Southwestern Tuesday at FCHS.

Southwestern led 12-7 after the first quarter and 28-20 at halftime. Franklin County outscored the Warriors 16-9 in the third quarter to pull within a point.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

