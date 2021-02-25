Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County's girls basketball team got off to a slow start Thursday, rallied but came up short, losing 64-51 at Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown, ranked No. 2 in the state in the Associated Press poll, remains unbeaten at 14-0.

The Panthers took a 17-8 lead after the first quarter, but FCHS outscored Elizabethtown 18-12 in the second quarter to trail just 29-26 at halftime.

EHS extended its advantage to seven points, 46-39, going into the final period.

Brooklynn Miles was the Lady Flyers' top scorer with 14 points, and Patience Laster finished with 13 points. Miles also had seven assists.

Also scoring for FCHS were Shauvi Kennedy with nine points, Nevaeh Carter and Jhaven Meade with six points each, and Cameryn Ridderikhoff with three points. Meade had a team-high eight rebounds.

Kiarah Freeman led the Lady Panthers with 19 points.

Franklin County (8-4) plays its next game Monday at Madison Central.

