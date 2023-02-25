Another district championship game, another win for Franklin County’s girls basketball team.

The Lady Flyers defeated Great Crossing 61-53 Friday at Western Hills for their 10th consecutive 41st District championship.

022523.GBall-FC Hogan-GreatCross Brown_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Leia Hogan, right, and Great Crossing's Chapel Brown reach for a loose ball during Friday's 41st District tournament championship game at Western Hills. FCHS won 61-53. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
022523.GBall-FC Meade-GreatCross Barrett_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Jhaven Meade (44) goes up for a shot against Great Crossing's Raegan Barrett during the 41st District tournament championship game at Western Hills. FCHS won 61-53. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
022523.GBall-FC Wheeler_ly.JPG

Franklin County's Makiyia Wheeler cuts the net after the Lady Flyers defeated Great Crossing 61-53 in the 41st District tournament championship game at Western Hills. It was Franklin County'10th consecutive district title. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

