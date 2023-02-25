Franklin County's Leia Hogan, right, and Great Crossing's Chapel Brown reach for a loose ball during Friday's 41st District tournament championship game at Western Hills. FCHS won 61-53. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Jhaven Meade (44) goes up for a shot against Great Crossing's Raegan Barrett during the 41st District tournament championship game at Western Hills. FCHS won 61-53. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Makiyia Wheeler cuts the net after the Lady Flyers defeated Great Crossing 61-53 in the 41st District tournament championship game at Western Hills. It was Franklin County'10th consecutive district title. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Another district championship game, another win for Franklin County’s girls basketball team.
The Lady Flyers defeated Great Crossing 61-53 Friday at Western Hills for their 10th consecutive 41st District championship.
The win was also FCHS’ 78th straight victory over district opponents.
That success isn’t something the Lady Flyers take for granted.
“We always prepare,” said FCHS’ Leia Hogan, who was named the Sally Gaines tournament MVP. “We can’t take nothing for granted, and Coach (Joey) Thacker makes sure we put the work in.”
Franklin County will play in the 11th Region tournament next week. In the first round, district winners will host district runners-up, and the tournament moves to Eastern Kentucky University for the semifinals and championship game.
In Friday’s game, the first quarter ended in an 18-18 tie, and Great Crossing led 29-23 with 2:28 left in the second quarter.
FCHS went on a 9-0 run to close the first half and led 32-29 at halftime.
The Warhawks opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run, and they led 40-34 with five minutes left in the quarter.
Hogan hit a 3-pointer to cut Great Crossing’s lead in half and scored FCHS’ four points in the final 49 seconds of the quarter to give the Lady Flyers a 47-46 advantage going into the final period.
Hogan said the fact the Warhawks kept the game close caused some nervousness, but she was confident in her team.
“I knew we could turn it around and come back,” she said.
Franklin County kept the lead the rest of the game, and the closest the Warhawks got in the fourth quarter was two points with 3:58 remaining.
Hogan scored 22 points to lead all players, and she finished with six rebounds and three steals.
Jhaven Meade had 13 rebounds, putting her over 1,000 rebounds for her career.
Raegan Barrett led Great Crossing with 16 points.
Besides Hogan, other FCHS players on the all-tournament team were Meade, Juliana Frazee and Jazmin Chambers.
Other local players on the team were Charlianne Robinson and Taylin Wade of Frankfort, and Kiana Mitchell and Lauren McGaughey of Western Hills.
Great Crossing’s representatives were Barrett, Ava Schureman and Rachel Smith.
GREAT CROSSING (53) — Rachel Smith 12, Adrianna Brown 4, Meredith Turner 2, Chapel Brown 5, Ava Schureman 3, Olivia Tierney 9, Raegan Barrett 16, Kennedy Harrison 2.
FRANKLIN CO. (61) — Madison Jackson 9, Leia Hogan 22, Jazmin Chambers 2, Rachel Shropshire 6, Makiyia Wheeler 3, Logan Kennedy 7, Juilana Frazee 4, Jhaven Meade 8.
