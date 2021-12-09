121121.GBall-FC Laster_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County's Patience Laster was named the Player of the Game after FCHS defeated Great Crossing 83-50 Wednesday in the Toyota Classic. Laster finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and two steals. (Photo via Twitter)

Franklin County’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter and cruised to an 83-50 win over Great Crossing Wednesday in the Toyota Classic at Great Crossing.

FCHS’ Patience Laster was named the Player of the Game with 25 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Nevaeh Carter finished with 17 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Lady Flyers, and Cameryn Ridderikhoff was in double figures with 11 points.

Rounding out the scoring for FCHS were Jazmin Chambers and Dorothy Gorman with eight points each, Juliana Frazee with six points, Jhaven Meade with five, Gracie Thacker with two, and Rachel Shropshire with one point.

Franklin County (4-0) continues play in the Toyota Classic Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Simon Kenton at Great Crossing, and its final game in the Classic is Saturday against Scott County at 2:30 p.m. at Scott County.

