Franklin County’s girls basketball team, the defending 11th Region champion, opened its season at home Monday with a 58-27 win over Eastern.

The Lady Flyers led 36-10 at halftime and 47-20 after three quarters.

113022.GBB-FC Kennedy Meade-Eastern Thomas_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Logan Kennedy, left, and Jhaven Meade, right, tie up Eastern's Santaizia Thomas during the first half of Monday's game at FCHS. Franklin County won 58-27. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

