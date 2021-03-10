Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s Brooklynn Miles hit one of two free throws in the final four seconds, and Highlands missed a shot at the buzzer to give the Lady Flyer basketball team a 46-45 win Wednesday at FCHS.

FCHS’ Cameryn Ridderikhoff hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 45-45, and Miles stole the inbounds pass.

After being held to four points in the third quarter and trailing 36-29 at the end of the period, Franklin County outscored Highlands 17-9 in the fourth quarter.

FCHS’ post players, Patience Laster and Jhaven Meade, were both in double figures. Laster had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Meade had 12 points and four rebounds.

Miles finished with eight points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Rounding out the scoring were Alijah Starks with five points, Ridderikhoff with three, and Moe Wells and Juliana Frazee with two points each.

Kelsey Listerman scored 13 points and was the only player in double figures for Highlands (17-6).

The game was tied 12-12 after the first quarter and 25-25 at halftime.

Wednesday’s game was the regular-season finale for Franklin County (12-5).

The Lady Flyers’ next game is Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the 41st District tournament at Western Hills. FCHS will play the winner of Monday’s Western Hills-Frankfort Christian Academy game

