Franklin County’s girls basketball team returned to action Saturday after nearly a month off and won at home, beating North Oldham 71-56.

FCHS played its previous game on Jan. 22 and then missed 10 games because of COVID issues within the program.

Brooklynn Miles led the Lady Flyers with 29 points, Patience Laster had 19, and Amelia “Moe” Wells scored 10.

Rounding out the scoring were Juliana Frazee with seven points and Jhaven Meade with six.

Laster and Meade both finished with 10 rebounds, and Miles had six rebounds, six assists with three steals.

Riley Neal scored 22 points to lead North Oldham (4-7).

Franklin County (8-2) played Bullitt East Monday and is at Elizabethtown Thursday.

