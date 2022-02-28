Franklin County’s girls basketball team came into Monday’s 11th Region tournament opener facing an opponent that had gone 1-5 in its last six games.

The Lady Flyers weren’t taking any chances, and they came out and blitzed Bryan Station 68-34 at FCHS.

The win puts FCHS (25-7) in the regional semifinals Thursday at Eastern Kentucky University. Franklin County will face Madison Southern, a 39-38 winner over Lexington Catholic Monday, in Thursday’s second semifinal game at 8:15 p.m.

FCHS led Bryan Station 20-6 after the first quarter, 40-11 at halftime, and the second half was played with a running clock.

“Our intensity from the start was absolutely sensational,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “We shared the ball, we scored in the halfcourt, we scored in transition, we scored from the foul line.

“I can’t say enough about how, even when we subbed, that same intensity ramped up all night. If we’ll just play that hard we can play through some mistakes and we can play through some missed shots.”

The Lady Flyers shot 48% from the field, including 57% from 2-point range, while holding Bryan Station (12-14) to 22.7% shooting. The Lady Defenders struggled from the foul line, making 15 of 28 attempts for 53.6%.

Jazmin Chambers led FCHS with 18 points, and Rachel Shropshire, who hit four 3-pointers, finished with 14 points. Patience Laster was also in double figures with 11 points.

Nevaeh Carter dished out 11 assists, and Cameryn Ridderikhoff had four assists. Jhaven Meade led the Lady Flyers in rebounds with eight, and Carter had six.

“Through and through these kids have supported each other, made it fun and worked extremely hard every day to get us to this point,” Thacker said. “It’s kind of up to them this time of year, and I just can’t say enough about them.”

Madison Southern brings a 22-11 record into Thursday’s semifinal. FCHS and the Lady Eagles didn’t meet during the regular season.

“I hope our fans really get out Thursday night and support us in what will be a home game for Madison Southern,” Thacker said. “Going up to Richmond and playing in their backyard, we need as many Lady Flyer fans in that gym as possible.”

BRYAN STATION (36) — Akiyah Wade 2, Victory Sledge 7, Aniyah Buster-Anderson 3, Jaileen Green 6, Tania Woodall 10, Kailyn Gentry 4, Elayna Ward 4.

FRANKLIN CO. (68) — Leia Hogan 9, Nevaeh Carter 1, Rachel Shropshire 14, Alex Newton 2, Jazmin Chambers 18, Juliana Frazee 9, Gracie Thacker 2, Patience Laster 11, Jhaven Meade 2.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription