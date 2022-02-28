Bryan Station's Jaileen Green, left, tries to impede Franklin County's Jazmin Chambers (15) as she drives to the basket during Monday's 11th Region tournament game at FCHS. Chambers scored 18 points in the Lady Flyers' 68-36 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Gracie Thacker (34) is all smiles as the FCHS bench celebrates a long jump shot she hit late in Monday's 11th Region tournament game against Bryan Station at FCHS. Franklin County won 68-36. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Cameryn Ridderikhoff, left, reaches in front of Bryan Station's Tania Woodall for the ball Monday at FCHS during their 11th Region tournament game. FCHS won 68-36. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Bryan Station's Jaileen Green, left, tries to impede Franklin County's Jazmin Chambers (15) as she drives to the basket during Monday's 11th Region tournament game at FCHS. Chambers scored 18 points in the Lady Flyers' 68-36 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Gracie Thacker (34) is all smiles as the FCHS bench celebrates a long jump shot she hit late in Monday's 11th Region tournament game against Bryan Station at FCHS. Franklin County won 68-36. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Cameryn Ridderikhoff, left, reaches in front of Bryan Station's Tania Woodall for the ball Monday at FCHS during their 11th Region tournament game. FCHS won 68-36. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s girls basketball team came into Monday’s 11th Region tournament opener facing an opponent that had gone 1-5 in its last six games.
The Lady Flyers weren’t taking any chances, and they came out and blitzed Bryan Station 68-34 at FCHS.
The win puts FCHS (25-7) in the regional semifinals Thursday at Eastern Kentucky University. Franklin County will face Madison Southern, a 39-38 winner over Lexington Catholic Monday, in Thursday’s second semifinal game at 8:15 p.m.
FCHS led Bryan Station 20-6 after the first quarter, 40-11 at halftime, and the second half was played with a running clock.
“Our intensity from the start was absolutely sensational,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “We shared the ball, we scored in the halfcourt, we scored in transition, we scored from the foul line.
“I can’t say enough about how, even when we subbed, that same intensity ramped up all night. If we’ll just play that hard we can play through some mistakes and we can play through some missed shots.”
The Lady Flyers shot 48% from the field, including 57% from 2-point range, while holding Bryan Station (12-14) to 22.7% shooting. The Lady Defenders struggled from the foul line, making 15 of 28 attempts for 53.6%.
Jazmin Chambers led FCHS with 18 points, and Rachel Shropshire, who hit four 3-pointers, finished with 14 points. Patience Laster was also in double figures with 11 points.
Nevaeh Carter dished out 11 assists, and Cameryn Ridderikhoff had four assists. Jhaven Meade led the Lady Flyers in rebounds with eight, and Carter had six.
“Through and through these kids have supported each other, made it fun and worked extremely hard every day to get us to this point,” Thacker said. “It’s kind of up to them this time of year, and I just can’t say enough about them.”
Madison Southern brings a 22-11 record into Thursday’s semifinal. FCHS and the Lady Eagles didn’t meet during the regular season.
“I hope our fans really get out Thursday night and support us in what will be a home game for Madison Southern,” Thacker said. “Going up to Richmond and playing in their backyard, we need as many Lady Flyer fans in that gym as possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.