Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls basketball team broke a two-game losing streak with a 59-33 win Monday at Madison Central.

FCHS’ Brooklynn Miles went 7-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-3 from behind the 3-point line, to lead the Lady Flyers with 17 points. She also had four assists and four steals.

Shauvi Kennedy was in double figures for Franklin County, scoring 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

Also scoring for the Lady Flyers were Nevaeh Carter with nine points, Jhaven Meade with six, Patience Laster with five, Hannah Hazelett and Juliana Frazee with four points each, and Moe Wells with two points.

Carter had five rebounds and five assists, and Wells had three assists.

Franklin County (9-4) plays at home Tuesday against Rowan County.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription