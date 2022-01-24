Western Hills’ girls basketball team wanted to slow the game against Franklin County, and it worked for awhile in the first quarter.
But when Franklin County pushed the tempo, the Lady Flyers were able to gain control, and they went on to a 69-11 victory Monday at FCHS.
“It’s hard to compete with that,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said, “and we’re young.”
Franklin County started its five seniors Monday — Nevaeh Carter, Patience Laster, Lauren Meadows, Gracie Thacker and Dorothy Gorman.
“We started those five seniors together and they don’t play a whole lot together, but we felt it was a good night to do that, to reward them,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said.
“Once we got our legs under us a little bit, Nevaeh really got us going.”
FCHS was leading 3-0 when Western Hills’ Sakota Wilder buried a 3-pointer to tie the game with 3:48 left in the first quarter.
When the quarter ended, the Lady Flyers led 16-5, and they scored the first 30 points of the second period before WHHS’ Denise Waddell hit a 3 to make the halftime score 46-8.
“In the first quarter I was especially pleased with our play and effort,” Muravchick said. “We stressed you had to be careful about bad passes. In the second quarter they sped us up, and we had a ton of turnovers.
“Our kids still played hard. They never quit.”
Thacker used 17 players, and no one played more than 16 minutes.
Carter led FCHS with 15 points. She also had seven steals and three assists.
Leia Hogan went 5-for-5 from the field for Franklin County with one three-pointer and finished with nine points.
“I thought Leia Hogan came in and gave us some defense to offense,” Thacker said. “We have the ability to rotate multiple bodies. We’re as deep as we’ve ever been, and that’s hard to find with high school basketball anymore.”
Western Hills (7-11) doesn’t play again until Monday at Bryan Station.
Franklin County (16-4) plays in the LIT this week with its first game Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against Manual at Valley High School in Louisville.
WESTERN HILLS (11) — Sakota Wilder 4, Aubrey Perkins 2, Denise Waddell 3, Kaylind Davis 2.
