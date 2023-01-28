Franklin County’s girls basketball team continued its dominance of district competition Friday, beating Western Hills 56-17.

Franklin County's Logan Kennedy reaches for the ball in a scramble for possession with Western Hills' Lauren McGaughey Friday night at FCHS. Franklin County won 56-17. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

FCHS led 21-6 after the first quarter and 45-13 at halftime.

Western Hills' Sara Ayers (12) looks for an open teammate while being guarded by Franklin County's Logan Kennedy (23) and Jaden Oldham Friday at FCHS. Franklin County won 56-17. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

