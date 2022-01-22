With its win over Frankfort Friday, Franklin County’s girls basketball team extended its win streak to four games and remained unbeaten in district play, but it wasn’t the performance FCHS coach Joey Thacker was looking for from his team.
“I thought we were just lackadaisical,” he said after the Lady Flyers’ 71-36 win at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. “I thought we came out with a little bit of juice, and I think that quickly faded. I thought we got outhustled a ton.
“Generally when you take someone out of a basketball game they probably should be a little fatigued. I didn’t really take anyone out of the game tonight I thought spent their effort out on the floor appropriately.”
FCHS (15-4) led 30-9 at the end of the first quarter and 49-20 at halftime.
“At times with players they did do some good things defensively, they did do some good things offensively, but as a unit, we did not,” FHS coach Deron Norman said.
Norman said his team’s preparation dealt with more than the physical aspect of the game.
“We’re trying to get to a point right now where we prepare ourselves mentally to play in a game against a very good basketball team,” he said. “They’re ranked 10th in the state. You’ve got to prepare yourself mentally to handle that.
“We play each other so much we know what each other is going to do. We prepared for that, prepared for that, prepared for that, but if we don’t prepare that mind to handle that stuff, that’s where you sort of get in what I call quicksand. You get in that quicksand and you start going too fast and out of control and don’t understand what you’re doing, and it keeps building on itself.”
FCHS was ahead 62-29 after three quarters.
“At times I thought we did some good things, but still basketball is a game of five people on that court, and all five have to be doing the same thing at the same time, and we had a lot of breakdowns with that,” Norman said.
Nevaeh Carter scored 20 points to lead FCHS, and Patience Laster finished with 14. Thacker used 17 players, and two minutes were the fewest anyone played.
Thacker praised Frankfort’s effort.
“I just felt like we started like we were in a fog,” he said of the second half, “and I felt like we played that way the entire second half, but give them credit. They kept playing and we kept standing.”
Jamya Chenault led FHS with 20 points, and Rhealee Ellis scored 12.
Franklin County continues district play with a home game Monday against Western Hills. Only a varsity game will be played, and tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
At halftime FCHS will honor Brooklynn Miles, the reigning Miss Basketball who is a freshman on the Tennessee basketball team.
Frankfort (12-7) plays its next game at home Wednesday against Williamstown.
“I always tell the girls, as long as they continue to battle, I’ll never have any problem with what the outcome is,” Norman said. “Just keep battling.”
FRANKLIN CO. (71) — Leia Hogan 4, Nevaeh Carter 20, Cameryn Ridderikhoff 8,Rachel Shropshire 5, Alex Newton 1, Jazmin Chambers 6, Dorothy Gorman 4, Juliana Frazee 4, Gracie Thacker 2, Patience Laster 14, Jhaven Meade 3.
FRANKFORT (36) — Rhealee Ellis 12, Katie Norman 2, Kendall Cook 2, Jamya Chenault 20.
