Franklin County’s girls basketball stayed undefeated in district play Friday, beating Frankfort 63-19 at FCHS.

Franklin County's Anna Dooley (24) looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Frankfort's Amayah Robinson during Friday's game at FCHS. Franklin County won 63-19. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The Lady Flyers (16-4) scored the first 12 points of the game and led 22-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Franklin County's Jaden Oldham goes up for a shot in front of Frankfort's Rhealee Ellis (2) Friday at FCHS. Franklin County won 63-19. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

