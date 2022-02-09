021022.GBall-FC Dooley-WH McGaughey_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Lauren McGaughey, left, and Franklin County's Anna Dooley battle for a loose ball during Wednesday's game at WHHS. Franklin County won 64-18 to stay unbeaten in district play. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Another district game, another win.

Franklin County’s girls basketball team improved to 6-0 in the district with a 64-18 victory over Western Hills Wednesday at WHHS.

“I thought we shot the ball well tonight,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “We’ve been working on full-court shooting drills to help with conditioning and shooting.

“We have to prove we can shoot from the perimeter, and I feel like all our players have improved in that regard.”

FCHS (19-5), which led 23-0 after the first quarter and 40-8 at halftime, shot 50% from the field, including 41.2% (7 for 17) from the 3-point line.

“We were missing our player who puts the ball inbounds for us and controls the offense,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said of Christina Ayers, who was out for a medical reason. “We tried to slow it down in the first half, and it didn’t work for us. When we speed up, we make bad passes.”

The game was played with a running clock in the second half. The Lady Flyers extended its advantage to 43 points after three quarters with a 53-10 lead.

Franklin County used 17 players, and no one played more than 14 minutes.

Jazmin Chambers led the Lady Flyers with 15 points, and Logan Kennedy finished in double figures with 10 points.

“I think Jazmin Chambers is really coming around after missing last year with a knee injury,” Thacker said. “I thought Jhaven (Meade) did a good job attacking in the paint and working hard with a size advantage.”

Kiana Mitchell was Western Hills’ leading scorer with nine points.

“I told them in the locker room after the fourth quarter, it’s all about if your heart’s in it, if you don’t quit and are in good spirits,” Muravchick said. “We’re young, and we started middle schoolers tonight.

“We wanted to slow it down and set up our game, but it’s hard to do against a team like that. They’re a great team.”

WHHS’ Lauren McGaughey is third in the nation for number of charges taken, according to MaxPreps. Going into Wednesday’s game she had taken 27 charges in 19 games for an average of 1.4 charges taken per contest.

“She has the ability to see what’s coming,” Muravchick said, “and she knows the right second to get over there and get that charge.”

Western Hills (6-15) plays in the Louisville Valentines Classic Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Lady Wolverines play Highlands Latin at 7:30 p.m.

FCHS plays its final district game of the regular season at home Friday against Frankfort at 6 p.m. The Lady Flyers host the Bluegrass Orthopaedics/Penn Station Classic Saturday, and FCHS plays George Rogers Clark, ranked second in the state in the Associated Press poll, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

FRANKLIN CO. (64) — Lauren Meadows 3, Leia Hogan 7, Nevaeh Carter 6, Rachel Shropshire 7, Alex Newton 2, Jazmin Chambers 15, Dorothy Gorman 2, Logan Kennedy 10, Juliana Frazee 2, Jaden Oldham 4, Jhaven Meade 6.

WESTERN HILLS (18) — Lauren McGaughey 2, Kiana Mitchell 9, Kaylind Davis 7.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription