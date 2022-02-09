Another district game, another win.
Franklin County’s girls basketball team improved to 6-0 in the district with a 64-18 victory over Western Hills Wednesday at WHHS.
“I thought we shot the ball well tonight,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “We’ve been working on full-court shooting drills to help with conditioning and shooting.
“We have to prove we can shoot from the perimeter, and I feel like all our players have improved in that regard.”
FCHS (19-5), which led 23-0 after the first quarter and 40-8 at halftime, shot 50% from the field, including 41.2% (7 for 17) from the 3-point line.
“We were missing our player who puts the ball inbounds for us and controls the offense,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said of Christina Ayers, who was out for a medical reason. “We tried to slow it down in the first half, and it didn’t work for us. When we speed up, we make bad passes.”
The game was played with a running clock in the second half. The Lady Flyers extended its advantage to 43 points after three quarters with a 53-10 lead.
Franklin County used 17 players, and no one played more than 14 minutes.
Jazmin Chambers led the Lady Flyers with 15 points, and Logan Kennedy finished in double figures with 10 points.
“I think Jazmin Chambers is really coming around after missing last year with a knee injury,” Thacker said. “I thought Jhaven (Meade) did a good job attacking in the paint and working hard with a size advantage.”
Kiana Mitchell was Western Hills’ leading scorer with nine points.
“I told them in the locker room after the fourth quarter, it’s all about if your heart’s in it, if you don’t quit and are in good spirits,” Muravchick said. “We’re young, and we started middle schoolers tonight.
“We wanted to slow it down and set up our game, but it’s hard to do against a team like that. They’re a great team.”
WHHS’ Lauren McGaughey is third in the nation for number of charges taken, according to MaxPreps. Going into Wednesday’s game she had taken 27 charges in 19 games for an average of 1.4 charges taken per contest.
“She has the ability to see what’s coming,” Muravchick said, “and she knows the right second to get over there and get that charge.”
Western Hills (6-15) plays in the Louisville Valentines Classic Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Lady Wolverines play Highlands Latin at 7:30 p.m.
FCHS plays its final district game of the regular season at home Friday against Frankfort at 6 p.m. The Lady Flyers host the Bluegrass Orthopaedics/Penn Station Classic Saturday, and FCHS plays George Rogers Clark, ranked second in the state in the Associated Press poll, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN CO. (64) — Lauren Meadows 3, Leia Hogan 7, Nevaeh Carter 6, Rachel Shropshire 7, Alex Newton 2, Jazmin Chambers 15, Dorothy Gorman 2, Logan Kennedy 10, Juliana Frazee 2, Jaden Oldham 4, Jhaven Meade 6.
WESTERN HILLS (18) — Lauren McGaughey 2, Kiana Mitchell 9, Kaylind Davis 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.