Franklin County's Jazmin Chambers (10) heads downcourt with Frankfort's Rheanna Murphy in pursuit during Tuesday's 41st District Tournament game at Western Hills. FCHS won 72-28. (Linda Younkin |.State Journal)
Franklin County's Jaden Oldham (42) looks to pass the ball outside while being guarded by Frankfort's Taylin Wade Tuesday during their 41st District tournament game at Western Hills. FCHS won 72-28. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Logan Kennedy (23) and Rachel Shropshire, right, battle for a loose ball with Frankfort's Katie Norman, second from left, and Taylin Wade during the 41st District tournament Tuesday at Western Hills. FCHS won 72-28. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort’s girls basketball team had a game plan. Franklin County had the size to combat it.
FCHS defeated Frankfort 72-28 Tuesday in the first round of the 41st District tournament at Western Hills.
The Lady Flyers (25-7) will play for the district championship Friday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Western Hills and Great Crossing.
“I thought we had a good game plan, and in the first few minutes of the game it was working exactly how we wanted,” FHS coach Deron Norman said. “They didn’t score for a couple of minutes, but they have that size inside. You can try and pack it in, but they can shoot from the outside, and we got in foul trouble.”
Logan Kennedy scored the game’s first basket about two minutes in, starting a 6-0 run. After a putback by Frankfort’s Taylin Wade, the Lady Flyers ran off a string of 11 straight points for a 17-2 lead, and they were ahead 22-6 at the end of the first quarter.
By halftime FCHS led 47-14, and at the end of the third quarter the score was 65-25.
Juliana Frazee and Jhaven Meade, Franklin County’s post players, were both in double figures. Frazee led the game with 14 points and she had five rebounds, and Meade finished with 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds
“I’m proud of how our post players played,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “We had an advantage in there, and we went inside like we should. I thought they both played extremely well.”
Jazmin Chambers was also in double figures with 12 points as 12 FCHS players scored.
“It was good to get everyone on the floor,” Thacker said. “The girls were all cheering for each other and were positive on the bench.”
Frankfort ends its season at 12-18 and will graduate two players off this team — Rhealee Ellis and Rheanna Murphy. Both began playing varsity basketball while in middle school.
“Rhealee has been on the team since the seventh grade,” Norman said. “So has Rheanna. She left but came back to us.
“Rhealee’s had a great career. She’s at least in the top five in scoring, and she’s top five for three-pointers taken in the state all time.
