Frankfort’s girls basketball team had a game plan. Franklin County had the size to combat it.

FCHS defeated Frankfort 72-28 Tuesday in the first round of the 41st District tournament at Western Hills.

022223.FC Chambers-FH Murphy_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Jazmin Chambers (10) heads downcourt with Frankfort's Rheanna Murphy in pursuit during Tuesday's 41st District Tournament game at Western Hills. FCHS won 72-28. (Linda Younkin |.State Journal)
022223.FC Oldham-FH Wade_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Jaden Oldham (42) looks to pass the ball outside while being guarded by Frankfort's Taylin Wade Tuesday during their 41st District tournament game at Western Hills. FCHS won 72-28. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
022223.FH Norman Wade-FC Kennedy Shropshire_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Logan Kennedy (23) and Rachel Shropshire, right, battle for a loose ball with Frankfort's Katie Norman, second from left, and Taylin Wade during the 41st District tournament Tuesday at Western Hills. FCHS won 72-28. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

