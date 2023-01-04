Franklin County’s girls basketball team opened district play Tuesday with a 75-57 win over Great Crossing at FCHS.

The victory pushed the Lady Flyers’ district winning streak to 70. Their last district loss was to Frankfort in 2013 in the championship game of the 41st District tournament.

010423.GBall-FC Hogan-GCross Brown.jpg

Franklin County's Leia Hogan, right, guards Great Crossing's Chapel Brown during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game at FCHS. Franklin County won 75-57. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription