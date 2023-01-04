Franklin County’s girls basketball team opened district play Tuesday with a 75-57 win over Great Crossing at FCHS.
The victory pushed the Lady Flyers’ district winning streak to 70. Their last district loss was to Frankfort in 2013 in the championship game of the 41st District tournament.
Franklin County led 17-7 after the first quarter and 36-24 at halftime.
“I thought we showed poise against their pressure,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “We’ve got to handle people being physical and make tough shots, and for the most part we did.”
Logan Kennedy led the Lady Flyers with 21 points and seven steals. Jazmin Chambers and Rachel Shropshire both scored 16 points, and Shropshire had a team-high eight rebounds.
A total of 53 fouls were called, and Great Crossing had two players foul out.
There were a combined 81 foul shots attempted with FCHS going 33-for-48 from the line and Great Crossing going 22-for-33.
“I thought we did a really, really good job of spreading the floor toward the end and making them foul us,” Thacker said. “For the most part we didn’t make any silly mistakes with the ball in our hands down the stretch.”
Rachel Smith led Great Crossing (9-6) with 18 points, and Raegan Barrett chipped in 14 points.
Franklin County (12-2) continues district play Friday in a doubleheader with the boys team at Western Hills. The boys game starts at 6 p.m. Friday with the girls game to follow at 7:30 p.m.
GREAT CROSSING (57) — Rachel Smith 18, Kaylee Ray 2, Meredith Turner 5, Chapel Brown 2, Ava Schureman 7, Olivia Tierney 9, Raegan Barrett 14.
FRANKLIN CO. (75) — Charlize Kennedy 1, Madison Jackson 1, Leia Hogan 2, Jazmin Chambers 16, Rachel Shropshire 16, Alex Newton 1, Makiyia Wheeler 3, Logan Kennedy 21, Juliana Frazee 8, Jhaven Meade 6.
