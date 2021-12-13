Franklin County's Cameryn Ridderikhoff, left, tries to keep the ball away from The Frankfort Christian Academy's Jade Canterbury during Monday's game at FCHS. Franklin County won 71-17. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Charlize Kennedy, left, and The Frankfort Christian Academy's Clara Gross (10) collide going for the ball in the first half of Monday's game at FCHS. Franklin County won 71-17. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
April Wilhoite is in her first year as the head girls basketball coach at The Frankfort Christian Academy, building a program from the ground up.
On Monday the Lady Royals faced Franklin County, a program that has been to the state tournament five out of the last seven years.
The result was a 71-17 win for the Lady Flyers at FCHS.
“Effort was not part of this,” Wilhoite said of her team’s loss. “We knew this would be a tough game here. When we moved to the KHSAA we knew we’d have to compete in the district and the region.
“We’re building a program, and I’m proud of them.”
FCHS, which won the Toyota Classic in Georgetown over the weekend, led 24-1 after the first quarter and 50-7 at halftime.
“We started the game with energy,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “It was good to get everyone on the floor and look at different combinations.”
The third quarter ended with the Lady Flyers leading 61-13.
Franklin County used 16 players, and no one played more than 17 minutes. Thirteen players scored, none in double figures.
Patience Laster and Dorothy Gorman both scored nine points to lead FCHS. Gracie Thacker had eight rebounds, and Gorman, Jaden Oldham and Jhaven Meade each had seven. Nevaeh Carter and Charlize Kennedy both had four assists, and Carter and Meade had four steals apiece.
Caitlin Wallace led TFCA with 10 points.
“We play for the glory of God,” Wilhoite said. “We wanted to keep our composure, our attitude and our emotions and just play for the glory of God right here.”
Monday’s game was the district opener for the Lady Flyers, now 7-0. They play their next game Thursday at Collins at 7:30 p.m.
TFCA (0-6, 0-2) hosts district opponent Western Hills Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for its next game.
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (17) — Caitlin Wallace 10, Clara Gross 4, Brady Barnes 2, Jade Canterbury 1.
FRANKLIN CO. (71) — Lauren Meadows 3, Nevaeh Carter 6, Cameryn Ridderikhoff 3, Rachel Shropshire 4, Charlize Kennedy 1, Hannah Hazelett 8, Dorothy Gorman 9, Madison Jackson 1, Juliana Frazee 7, Gracie Thacker 4, Patience Laster 9, Jaden Oldham 8, Jhaven Meade 8.
