Friday’s win for the Franklin County girls basketball team meant a ninth straight district championship and 70 district victories in a row.
For the Lady Flyers, it never gets old.
“No,” tournament MVP Nevaeh Carter said. “It’s just fun to win.”
FCHS (24-7) defeated Great Crossing 61-46 Friday in the championship game of the 41st District tournament.
Both teams will play in next week’s 11th Region tournament. The tournament draw is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Just real proud of our kids,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “I don’t know if anyone’s won nine in a row in this district. I know Woodford County had a streak of eight when they were really at their height.
“Nine in a row with a lot of different kids, a lot of different blood, sweat and tears, and I’m so proud of so many different people because we had some kids that had off nights, but we had some kids that really stepped up, Rachel Shropshire, Leia Hogan to mention a couple, and our veterans did what they were supposed to do. They steadied the ship when they made a couple runs at us.”
Great Crossing (14-14) scored the first five points of the game and trailed just 17-15 after the first quarter.
Shropshire and Hogan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second quarter, followed by a steal and layup by Hogan that put FCHS up 25-15 a minute into the period.
Franklin County led 36-27 at halftime but saw the Lady Warhawks go on a 12-5 run to open the third quarter, pulling them within two points at 41-39.
FCHS scored the next 11 points, with three 3-pointers from Hogan and a putback by Juliana Frazee to lead 52-39 at the end of the third quarter.
Franklin County’s largest lead was 20 points, 61-41, with 3:22 left in the game.
Hogan came off the bench to hit five 3s for the Lady Flyers, and she finished with a game-high 17 points. Shropshire, who made three 3s, was in double figures with 11 points, and Carter chipped in 10 points.
“Three people in double figures and one person with nine (Patience Laster) is the balance we’re looking for this time of year,” Thacker said.
Great Crossing also had three players in double figures, led by Raegan Barrett with 13.
“We know we’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Thacker said. “We know that it’s our responsibility to step up to the challenges, and I felt like all of our kids did that.”
Named to the all-tournament team were FCHS’ Carter, who was selected as the Sally Gaines MVP, Laster, Hogan and Jazmin Chambers, Frankfort’s Jamya Chenault and Rhealee Ellis, Western Hills’ Lauren McGaughey and Kaylind Davis, and Great Crossing’s Barrett, Timothi Williams and Ava Schureman.
GREAT CROSSING (46) — Timothi Williams 9, Ava Schureman 12, Olivia Tierney 10, Raegan Barrett 13, Leila Custard 2.
FRANKLIN CO. (61) — Leia Hogan 17, Nevaeh Carter 10, Rachel Shropshire 11, Jazmin Chambers 5, Juliana Frazee 5, Patience Laster 9, Jhaven Meade 4.
