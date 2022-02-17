Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls basketball team closed out the home portion of its regular-season schedule with a 67-32 win over Boone County Wednesday night.

FCHS (21-7) led just 12-11 after the first quarter but held Boone County to single digits in the last three quarters.

Jazmin Chambers led the Lady Flyers with 13 points. She also had six rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Juliana Frazee was in double figures with 11 points.

Nevaeh Carter had eight points and led the team in rebounds, assists and steals with 10 rebounds, five assists and six steals.

Also scoring for FCHS were Cameryn Ridderikhoff and Dorothy Gorman with six points each, Leia Hogan and Logan Kennedy each with five points, Gracie Thacker with four points, Patience Laster and Jhaven Meade with three points each, Rachel Shropshire with two, and Jaden Oldham with one point.

Wednesday was Senior Night for the Lady Flyers, and players honored were Carter, Laster, Thacker, Gorman and Lauren Meadows.

Franklin County plays its final game of the regular season Friday at Dixie Heights.

The Lady Flyers lost 55-39 Tuesday at Bullitt East, the fourth ranked team in the state in the Associated Press poll.

Carter led FCHS with 10 points, four assists and five steals.

Rounding out the scoring were Hogan and Shropshire with six points each, Chambers, Kennedy and Frazee each with four points, Gorman with three and Ridderikhoff with two points.

Bullitt East’s 6-6 senior center Gracie Merkle had 17 points and 11 rebounds. She has signed with Bellarmine.

