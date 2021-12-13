121321.GBall-FC Carter_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County's Nevaeh Carter holds the player of the game plaque after FCHS defeated Simon Kenton Friday in the Toyota Classic. Teammate Patience Laster was named player of the game but gave the plaque to Carter because of her contributions to the win. (Photo via Twitter)

Franklin County’s girls basketball team went undefeated in the Toyota Classic to win the event played last week in Georgetown.

After defeating Great Crossing Wednesday, FCHS beat Simon Kenton 51-34 Friday and Scott County 94-74 Saturday.

In the Scott County game, Patience Laster had 18 rebounds, five assists and three points for the Lady Flyers, and Juliana Frazee had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Also in double figures for FCHS were Jazmin Chambers with a team-high 18 points, Nevaeh Carter with 12, Cameryn Ridderikhoff with 11, and Dorothy Gorman with 10 points.

FCHS’ other scorers were Lauren Meadows with nine points, Anna Dooley with six, Rachel Shropshire with five, Jhaven Meade with four, Alex Newton with three and Gracie Thacker with two.

Carter also had nine assists, five rebounds and four steals. Meade grabbed nine rebounds, and Chambers had six.

Chambers was named the player of the game.

Against Simon Kenton, Laster had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chambers was also in double figures with 11 points.

Rounding out the scoring for FCHS were Carter with eight points, Shropshire and Meade with six points each, Ridderikhoff with five, and Meadows and Frazee with one point each.

Carter finished the game with six rebounds, eight assists and six steals.

Laster was named the player of the game, but she gave her plaque to Carter.

Laster, Carter and Chambers were named to the all-tournament team.

FCHS plays The Frankfort Christian Academy Monday and Collins Thursday.

