The district wins keep piling up for Franklin County’s girls basketball team.

The Lady Flyers won their eighth straight 41st District tournament title Friday night, beating Great Crossing 62-51 in the championship game at Western Hills.

Franklin County will host a first-round game in the 11th Region tournament Monday. The tournament draw is taking place Saturday morning.

FCHS has won its last 61 games against district opponents.

Great Crossing (11-7) was within a point at 12-11 with just over three minutes left in the first quarter. The quarter ended with Franklin County ahead 18-11, and the Warhawks didn’t get within five points of FCHS the rest of the game.

“The thing we wanted to do was to not let them be able to run their stuff,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “I still think they’re the best offensive team in the region.”

The Lady Flyers led 30-23 at halftime and extended their advantage to 12 points, 40-28, with 4:38 left in the third quarter. They were ahead 48-36 when the period ended.

“Nevaeh Carter was exceptional against (Timothi) Williams,” Thacker said, “and Brooklynn Miles did a great job on (Braylee) McMath. The thing that gets lost is the post players getting out and letting them know about screens.”

FCHS (14-5) had three players in double figures, led by Jhaven Meade who had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Miles also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists, and Shauvi Kennedy had 11 points.

Williams led Great Crossing with 15 points, and Raegan Barrett had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Franklin County, the defending 11th Region champion, shot 52.5% while the Warhawks shot 34%.

Miles, a senior who was named the tournament MVP, has been with the Lady Flyer program since she was in the seventh grade, and she’s never lost a district game.

“We want to win the region, get to the state tournament,” she said. “After awhile it feels like it’s just us, us versus everybody.”

Also named to the all-tournament team were FCHS’ Meade, Kennedy and Patience Laster, Great Crossing’s McMath, Williams and Barrett, Frankfort’s Rachel Shropshire and Alizay Peyton, Western Hills’ Sakota Wilder and Mykenzie Hellard and The Frankfort Christian Academy’s Morgan Monroe.

GREAT CROSSING (51) — Rachel Smith 9, Timothi Williams 15, Braylee McMath 3, Ava Schureman 7, Hailey Ward 6, Raegan Barrett 11.

FRANKLIN CO. (62) — Shauvi Kennedy 11, Nevaeh Carter 3, Brooklynn Miles 18, Moe Wells 2, Patience Laster 8, Jhaven Meade 20.

