Franklin County's Ellie Bevington hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole at Juniper Hill Saturday during the Hilen Invitational. FCHS finished fourth in the tournament. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Hilen Invitational, played Saturday at Juniper Hill, drew some of the top girls golf teams in the state.
That included Franklin County.
The Lady Flyers moved into the top 10 in the state point standings after winning LaRue County’s Lady Hawk Invitational last week.
On Saturday FCHS placed fourth with a team score of 328. The 17-team field included the top seven teams in the state.
“The girls are really dedicated to practice and working to get better,” FCHS coach Carmello Benassi said. “Fred Mattingly is coaching with me this year, and he’s really, really helped on the teaching side, working with all the girls.”
The Lady Flyers have finished in the top five of each tournament they’ve played this year, and they’ve won two tournaments, shooting 310 to win Model’s tournament and a 315 for last week’s victory in the Lady Hawk Invitational.
“The big thing in that tournament is we had four girls who hit it out of bounds on the first hole, so we’re eight-over par aft the first hole,” Benassi said about the Lady Hawk Invitational. “I was so proud of them because they all played bad on the front, but they came back on the back nine.”
Emerson Bowling led FCHS with a score of 76, followed by Mary Clayton Rodgers, 81; Ellie Bevington, 83; Claudia Logan, 88; and Gracie Eaton, 93.
Frankfort, which finished second in the 11th Region All “A” Classic Friday at Juniper, shot a 409. Bayla West had FHS’ top score with a 91. Maddie Starkey shot 95 and Ava Hedden finished at 97. Helen Hall Abney and Addie Hackett both shot 126.
Western Hills’ Addison Martin played in the tournament and shot 105. FCHS’ Ella Miller shot 95 playing as an individual.
Sacred Heart won the Hilen with a team score of 309, and Lexington Christian was runner-up at 315. Defending state champion Madison Central finished third with a 316.
Henry Clay’s Kylah Lunsford took medalist honors in a playoff with Sacred Heart’s Emma Lindemoen. Both players shot 72
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.