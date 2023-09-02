The Hilen Invitational, played Saturday at Juniper Hill, drew some of the top girls golf teams in the state.

That included Franklin County.

090323.FC Bowling_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Emerson Bowling follows one of her shots at the Hilen Invitational Saturday at Juniper Hill. Bowling shot a 76 to lead all local players. (Photo submitted)
090323.FC Bevington_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Ellie Bevington hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole at Juniper Hill Saturday during the Hilen Invitational. FCHS finished fourth in the tournament. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription