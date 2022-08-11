081322.Savannah Salchli_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Savannah Salchli shot a career-best 35 Thursday, and the Lady Flyers recorded their best team score in over four years in a 160-174 win over Woodford County. (Photo submitted)

Franklin County's girls golf team shot a team total of 160, its best score in over four years, in a 160-174 win over Woodford County Thursday at the Woodford Club. 

FCHS senior Savannah Salchli shot a career-best 35 to lead the Lady Flyers.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription