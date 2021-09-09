Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County's girls soccer team defeated Owen County 2-0 Tuesday in Owenton.

Meriah Price and Audrey Wells scored for the Lady Flyers, and FCHS goalkeeper Anna Stivers had 12 saves in the match.

Franklin County lost 6-0 at home Wednesday to Scott County.

FCHS plays at Garrard County Saturday at 11 a.m.

