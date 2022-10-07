Franklin County's Audrey Wells, left, and Great Crossing's Emma King battle for control of the ball Thursday during the 41st District tournament championship match at Capitol View Park. Great Crossing won 4-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Local players named to the 41st District all-tournament team, from left, are Western hills' Maddy Floyd and Elizabeth Judy, Frankfort's Rachel Nickels and Margaret Wilkerson, and Franklin County's Jayden Dummitt, Anna Stivers and Ann Marie Bentley. (Linda Younkin | State journal)
For much of the first half, Franklin County’s girls soccer team stayed right with Great Crossing.
But the Lady Warhawks scored three goals in the final 17 minutes of the half to take control of the game, and they went on to win 4-0 Thursday in the 41st District tournament championship match at Capitol View Park.
This is Great Crossing’s second straight district title.
Both teams advance to the 11th Region tournament, which will be played next week. The tournament will start on Tuesday with district champions hosting district runners-up.
The regional tournament draw is Friday.
We did well,” FCHS coach Brian Oerther said. “We came out and the first 20, 25 minutes, we held them out. Then I think after we gave up the first goal we just sort of got down a little bit on themselves, and we allowed the second one, and the one that hurt us the most was the third one right before halftime.”
Kaylee Tyson scored Great Crossing’s first goal with 16:57 left in the first half. The second goal came with 13:25 remaining on a shot by Gracie Gordon, and Finley Ison’s goal at the 5:30 mark gave the Lady Warhawks a 3-0 lead at halftime.
“We battled in the second half,” Oerther said. “We had opportunities. I changed the formation to be more attacking in the second half to generate something. Once they break through you can’t do that anymore. You’ve got to go for it, and we went for it.
“We could have gotten one. We had a couple of opportunities. We just couldn’t put one in the back of the net.
“Overall I’m pleased with the way our team played.”
The Lady Flyers will take a 6-14-1 record into the regional tournament. Great Crossing improved to 14-5 with the win.
• Named to the all-tournament team were Jayden Dummitt, Anna Stivers and Ann Marie Bentley of Franklin County, Maddy Floyd and Elizabeth Judy of Western Hills, Rachel Nickels and Margaret Wilkerson of Frankfort, and Kamri Smith, Gordon, Julia Baker and Tyson of Great Crossing. Tyson was named the tournament MVP.
