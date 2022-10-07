For much of the first half, Franklin County’s girls soccer team stayed right with Great Crossing.

But the Lady Warhawks scored three goals in the final 17 minutes of the half to take control of the game, and they went on to win 4-0 Thursday in the 41st District tournament championship match at Capitol View Park.

Franklin County's Audrey Wells, left, and Great Crossing's Emma King battle for control of the ball Thursday during the 41st District tournament championship match at Capitol View Park. Great Crossing won 4-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Local players named to the 41st District all-tournament team, from left, are Western hills' Maddy Floyd and Elizabeth Judy, Frankfort's Rachel Nickels and Margaret Wilkerson, and Franklin County's Jayden Dummitt, Anna Stivers and Ann Marie Bentley. (Linda Younkin | State journal)

